LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.83. Approximately 220,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 771,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LXU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.
LSB Industries Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSB Industries
LSB Industries Company Profile
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSB Industries (LXU)
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.