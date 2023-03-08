LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.83. Approximately 220,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 771,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LXU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSB Industries

LSB Industries Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 27.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 597,482 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,336,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after buying an additional 651,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 530,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,101,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,956,000 after acquiring an additional 293,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,919,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,524,000 after acquiring an additional 232,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.