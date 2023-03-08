Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,743 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.84% of Ooma worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ooma by 102.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 404.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OOMA. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ooma to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Ooma from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

NYSE OOMA opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

