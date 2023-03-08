Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $4.93 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 957.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS opened at $361.28 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.59 and its 200-day moving average is $329.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

