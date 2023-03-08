Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stake in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,347 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Arteris worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 203.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 266.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the first quarter valued at $132,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 9,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $39,712.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,095.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,818 shares of company stock valued at $47,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIP opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 54.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIP shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Arteris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Arteris from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Arteris to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Arteris from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

