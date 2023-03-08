Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 3,775 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $444.81 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $601.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $431.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.01, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 704 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.35, for a total transaction of $321,268.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,918,525.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,016 shares of company stock worth $28,805,543 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

