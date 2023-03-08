Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,326 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.81% of Pulmonx worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Price Performance

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 109.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $31,931.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,365 shares of company stock worth $59,176 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

