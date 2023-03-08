Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 140,112 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,112 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.12% of SI-BONE worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SI-BONE by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SI-BONE by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 111.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SI-BONE Trading Up 3.4 %

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $41,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $28,067.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,150.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $41,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,276 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.