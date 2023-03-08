Loopring Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30.72 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $423.25 million and $30.72 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00426960 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.44 or 0.28858917 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.

LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

