Litecoin Price Reaches $86.09 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.24 billion and $547.13 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $86.09 or 0.00387095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000821 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000818 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017647 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,431,952 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

