Litecoin Price Reaches $86.09 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.24 billion and $547.13 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $86.09 or 0.00387095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015228 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000821 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009858 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000818 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017647 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000037 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,431,952 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
