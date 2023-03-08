Litecoin Cash Reaches One Day Volume of $62.26 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $62.26 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 778,238,325 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 778,217,668.7084944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00356538 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $60.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

