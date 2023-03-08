Litecoin Cash Reaches One Day Volume of $62.26 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $62.26 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 778,238,325 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 778,217,668.7084944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00356538 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $60.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
