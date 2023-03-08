Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.73 million and $82.52 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 778,260,794 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 778,217,668.7084944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00356538 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $60.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

