Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Lipocine to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Lipocine Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine
About Lipocine
Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.
Recommended Stories
