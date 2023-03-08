Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Lipocine to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lipocine Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

About Lipocine

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

