Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,060 ($12.75) and last traded at GBX 1,042.50 ($12.54). Approximately 166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,025 ($12.33).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,037.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,023.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindsell Train Investment Trust

In related news, insider Charles Julian Cazalet purchased 25 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £997 ($1,198.89) per share, for a total transaction of £24,925 ($29,972.34). Also, insider Roger Lambert bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £103.50 ($124.46) per share, for a total transaction of £5,175 ($6,222.94). Insiders have purchased 200 shares of company stock worth $15,947,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.62% of the company's stock.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

