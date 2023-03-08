Lincoln Gold Mining (CVE:LMG) Stock Price Down 28.6%

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:LMG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 169,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 63,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Lincoln Gold Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$966,500.00, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

About Lincoln Gold Mining

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in the Pine Grove gold property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.