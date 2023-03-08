Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Gap Up to $18.69

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.69, but opened at $19.39. Life Time Group shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 601,410 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LTH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Life Time Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Life Time Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 82.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.