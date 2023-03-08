Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Gap Up to $18.69

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.69, but opened at $19.39. Life Time Group shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 601,410 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LTH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
