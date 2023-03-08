LexinFintech (LX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect LexinFintech to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

LexinFintech Price Performance

LX stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. LexinFintech has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $518.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LX. UBS Group raised shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CLSA raised shares of LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LexinFintech Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 83,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Featured Articles

