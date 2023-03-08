LexinFintech (LX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect LexinFintech to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.
LX stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. LexinFintech has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $518.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LX. UBS Group raised shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CLSA raised shares of LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
