LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Bought by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 147,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 669.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LZ shares. Barclays cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 1.9 %

In other LegalZoom.com news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 39,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $340,989.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,050.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other LegalZoom.com news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 39,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $340,989.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,050.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 20,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $169,298.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,845 shares of company stock worth $1,306,551 in the last three months. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $16.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

LegalZoom.com Profile

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.