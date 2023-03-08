LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Bought by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 147,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 669.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on LZ shares. Barclays cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
LegalZoom.com Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:LZ opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $16.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.
LegalZoom.com Profile
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LegalZoom.com (LZ)
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.