Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Lear has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. Lear has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lear to earn $16.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Price Performance

Lear stock opened at $140.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lear will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,060 shares of company stock worth $3,705,593 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lear by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 27.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.