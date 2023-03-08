Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million. Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Latham Group Stock Up 15.5 %

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.71. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Latham Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Latham Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWIM. Barclays downgraded Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

