Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million. Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.
Latham Group Stock Up 15.5 %
Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.71. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Latham Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Latham Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latham Group (SWIM)
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.