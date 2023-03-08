L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $137.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. L.B. Foster updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

L.B. Foster Trading Up 0.4 %

FSTR stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $139.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About L.B. Foster

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

