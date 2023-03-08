KuCoin Token (KCS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.04 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for $8.52 or 0.00038446 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $837.82 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

