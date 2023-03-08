Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Trading 4% Higher

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 655 ($7.88) and last traded at GBX 655 ($7.88). Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 630 ($7.58).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.54) to GBX 735 ($8.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 609.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 564.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.09. The company has a market cap of £2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,770.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.83.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

