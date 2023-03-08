Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Korn Ferry also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.97-1.05 EPS.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 6.5 %

KFY stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.69. The company had a trading volume of 241,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.46. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $69.02.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $727.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair cut Korn Ferry from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Korn Ferry by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

