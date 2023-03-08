Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Komatsu Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

