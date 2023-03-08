Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kip McGrath Education Centres news, insider Storm McGrath 800,000 shares of Kip McGrath Education Centres stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. 33.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kip McGrath Education Centres

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited offers English and Maths education services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company also provides tutorial assistance in English and Maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services. It also has a franchise network.

