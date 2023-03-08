Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,043,000 after purchasing an additional 111,152 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

