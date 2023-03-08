KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, KickToken has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $634,071.87 and $3,613.98 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032463 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00038804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00021473 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00221005 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,219.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,142,631 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,142,630.95854671. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00590685 USD and is down -31.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,466.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

