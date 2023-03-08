KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $19.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.99.

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $24.71.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

