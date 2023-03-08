Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 295,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 193,720 shares.The stock last traded at $56.84 and had previously closed at $59.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KROS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,588,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.