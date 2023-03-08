Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 295,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 193,720 shares.The stock last traded at $56.84 and had previously closed at $59.32.
KROS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78.
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.
