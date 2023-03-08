Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 24.50

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.29) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Keller Group Stock Performance
Shares of KLR opened at GBX 745 ($8.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £542.14 million, a PE ratio of 822.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 798.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 727.77. Keller Group has a one year low of GBX 589 ($7.08) and a one year high of GBX 875 ($10.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Keller Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.