Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 24.50

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.29) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Keller Group Stock Performance

Shares of KLR opened at GBX 745 ($8.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £542.14 million, a PE ratio of 822.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 798.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 727.77. Keller Group has a one year low of GBX 589 ($7.08) and a one year high of GBX 875 ($10.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilisation, remediation, and monitoring, as well as bearing capacity.

