Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VAW opened at $180.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

