Kava (KAVA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $46.81 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Kava has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00003853 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $364.74 million and $46.81 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00069867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00050537 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000279 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000933 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,272,803 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

