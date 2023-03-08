Karpus Management Inc. Sells 2,050 Shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $7,974,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 528.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 587,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 493,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

BACA opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

