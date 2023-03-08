Karpus Management Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $110,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $991,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,487,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACAB opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

