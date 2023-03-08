Karpus Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 48,250 Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Keyarch Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KYCH. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,884,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,269,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,925,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,900,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,132,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Performance

Keyarch Acquisition stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

Keyarch Acquisition Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

