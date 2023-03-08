Karpus Management Inc. Has $673,000 Holdings in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.13% of HH&L Acquisition worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHLA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Price Performance

HHLA opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $531.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of -0.01.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

