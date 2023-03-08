Karpus Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GEEX opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

