Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USCT. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,667,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 116,644 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 40.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 106,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USCT opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

