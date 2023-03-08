Karpus Management Inc. Buys Shares of 94,550 SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 94,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 1.32% of SILVERspac at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SILVERspac by 55,401.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 110,803 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Get SILVERspac alerts:

SILVERspac Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVR opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. SILVERspac Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

SILVERspac Profile

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SILVERspac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SILVERspac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.