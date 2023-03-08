Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 47,950 Shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,950 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in RF Acquisition were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RFAC. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $9,130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RF Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $5,556,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in RF Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,698,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RF Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,608,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in RF Acquisition by 75.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 184,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 79,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RF Acquisition alerts:

RF Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

RFAC opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. RF Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

RF Acquisition Company Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.