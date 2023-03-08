Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Trading Down 5.4%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 1,592,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,536,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Kanzhun Trading Down 4.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 0.28.
Institutional Trading of Kanzhun
About Kanzhun
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kanzhun (BZ)
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.