Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Trading Down 5.4%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 1,592,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,536,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Kanzhun by 52.9% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,820,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,809,000 after buying an additional 6,164,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kanzhun by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,604,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,394,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,865 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at $76,089,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

