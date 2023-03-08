JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Target Price to $36.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.04. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $164,706.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,094.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,813 shares of company stock worth $2,870,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 69,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

