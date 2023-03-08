JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €110.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €110.00 ($117.02) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($129.79) price target on Symrise in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($131.91) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays set a €118.00 ($125.53) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($129.79) price target on Symrise in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Symrise Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SY1 opened at €95.60 ($101.70) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($60.60) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($78.17). The business’s 50 day moving average is €100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €102.66.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

