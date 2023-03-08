Joystick One Day Trading Volume Tops $25,059.61 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $14.17 million and $25,059.61 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0691 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Joystick Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.07637893 USD and is up 8.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23,884.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

