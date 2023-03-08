John L. Garrison, Jr. Sells 8,907 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $534,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE TEX traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $59.20. 729,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,552. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Terex announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Terex

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 17.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 106.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Further Reading

