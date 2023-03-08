John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HTD stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $26.40.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

