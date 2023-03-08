JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GWRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

GWRE stock opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.25. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.85.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,282. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 77,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

