Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0110 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.65 million and $143,048.16 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00037001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00021644 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00221436 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,151.92 or 1.00003367 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01096985 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $95,378.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

