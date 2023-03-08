Jefferies Financial Group Lowers John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) to Hold

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 218 ($2.62) to GBX 185 ($2.22) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 165 ($1.98) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 190 ($2.28) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.85) to GBX 217 ($2.61) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.25.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. John Wood Group has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.15.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

