Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.64% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.95 EPS.

LLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.57.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $310.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.46 and a 200-day moving average of $341.20. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $258.91 and a one year high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $295.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,944,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

